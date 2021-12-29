Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.00. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

