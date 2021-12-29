Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head to Head Survey

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Lithium Americas 0 4 7 0 2.64

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 124.30%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 4.03 -$239.33 million ($0.05) -21.40 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 733.94 -$36.23 million ($0.49) -60.30

Lithium Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevali Mining. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

