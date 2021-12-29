Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Linde worth $126,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,202. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $344.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.03. The company has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

