Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Lilium stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,514. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.