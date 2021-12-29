Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $192,377.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00314579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

