Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.04 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

