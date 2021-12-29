Lethean Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.40 or 0.07898465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00313180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00921429 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00446773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00259516 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

