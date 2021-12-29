Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $45.66

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.66, but opened at $44.70. Lemonade shares last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 3,671 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.