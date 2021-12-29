Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $299.60

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.60 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 1104601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.70 ($3.99).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.34) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.37) to GBX 335 ($4.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.42).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.09.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,257.88). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 830 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($3,079.45). Insiders bought a total of 3,080 shares of company stock worth $880,484 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

