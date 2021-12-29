LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €143.89 ($163.51).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.80 ($2.05) on Wednesday, reaching €123.05 ($139.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,762 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €127.77. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.