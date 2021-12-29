Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 860 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

BAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 230,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

