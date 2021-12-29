Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 29,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

