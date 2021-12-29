Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 25,020 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $42,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,571,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 47,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,905,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Argus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.