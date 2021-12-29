Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

