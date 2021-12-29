Larson Financial Group LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

