Larson Financial Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

