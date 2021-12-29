Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $3,480,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

