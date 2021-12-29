Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 216 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 801,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,339,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PYPL stock opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average is $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

