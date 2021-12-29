Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.47. Largo Resources shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

LGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

