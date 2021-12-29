Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.80. Lantronix shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 334,973 shares.

LTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

