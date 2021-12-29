Lamden Market Cap Reaches $16.29 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $663,006.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.