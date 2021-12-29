Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

