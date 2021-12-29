Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $309.33. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its 200 day moving average is $288.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

