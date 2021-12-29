Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

