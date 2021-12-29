Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $250.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

