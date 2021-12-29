Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $324.66 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.