Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $403,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

