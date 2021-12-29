Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

