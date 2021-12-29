Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 758 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARKG stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.