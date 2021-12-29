Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

