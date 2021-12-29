Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $649.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

