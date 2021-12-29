Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will announce $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $58.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $240.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $242.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.37 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KORE shares. Cowen started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

