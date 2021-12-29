Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Knowles has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

