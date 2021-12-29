Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.