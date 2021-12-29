Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

