Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $569.36 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.72 and its 200 day moving average is $623.13. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

