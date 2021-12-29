Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,173.91 and approximately $29.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

