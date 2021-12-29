Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KXS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of KXS opened at C$177.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$193.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$180.39.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

