Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

