Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

