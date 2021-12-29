Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 20,854 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

