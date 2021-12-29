Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.