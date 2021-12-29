Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 105,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

