Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Position Reduced by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,134 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for 1.7% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 62.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

