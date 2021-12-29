JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $536,212.84

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $536,212.84 and approximately $831.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

