JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

