JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 16,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

