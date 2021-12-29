Jonathan Sheena Sells 204 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $22,929.39.

NTRA opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Natera by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

