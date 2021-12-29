John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.