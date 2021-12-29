Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.88. 1,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

